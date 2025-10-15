Asaduddin Owaisi slams BRS for neglecting Jubilee Hills ahead of by-poll

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for neglecting the Jubilee Hills constituency. He claimed that the party has failed to bring any development to the area during its decade-long rule, leaving voters to face injustice at the hands of the BRS.

In the run-up to the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Asad Owaisi pointed out that the BRS has squandered the opportunity in Jubilee Hills, despite being in power for a 10 years. Asad said, “The Jubilee Hills constituency has been neglected during the last decade of BRS governance. In every division of the constituency, residents are dealing with overflowing sewage, inadequate storm water drainage and persistent water stagnation, a lack of basic amenities in slums, no Basti Dawakhana, and poorly maintained roads. There has been no development and the BRS has wasted 10 years in Jubilee Hills.”

On Tuesday Asad said, “There is a significant amount of work to be done in the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment. A lot of land available that can be utilised for public purposes, TMREIS schools can be established, and various development projects can be initiated,” he stated. “We want the Jubilee Hills to be a developed constituency,” Asad added.

There are around 1.35 lakh Muslim voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, predominantly in Borabanda, Safdarnagar, Habeeb Fatima Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar and Yousufguda.

Asad said that with the lack of development in the constituency, he met the authorities and sanctioned the projects in Shaikpet, Borabanda, Rahmathnagar and Erragadda areas. “Not a single major work had been carried out in the constituency. Whatever development took place is only after I approached the MA&UD and GHMC officials,” he pointed out.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “MIM’s reach is not limited to only Muslim voters. We had a corporator from a backward class community in the Jubilee Hills constituency earlier. We take along other backward class communities as well.”

For fielding a candidate for bypoll, Asad said “Within one or two days, a decision on fielding a candidate will be taken after consulting the party members.”

Recently, at a public meeting in Shaikpet, Asad asked the voters to support a young and local candidate, who can actively serve the people while preventing the BJP from gaining ground.

He appealed to minority voters, stressing that the community’s support would be crucial in stopping the BJP from expanding its political influence in Hyderabad. “We must make sure that the BJP does not become a force to reckon with here,” he said.