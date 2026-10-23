Asifabad Collector stresses holistic development of Tiriyani villages
In Short
Haritha called for identifying village-level needs in education, healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, nutrition, roads and employment.
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha has stressed the need to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve living standards in remote villages of Tiriyanimandal through the Holistic Rural Development Project, jointly undertaken by HDFC Bank and CYDO. The project was formally launched by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) YuvrajMarmat at the Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Tiriyani on Thursday.
Haritha called for identifying village-level needs in education, healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, nutrition, roads and employment. She urged officials to coordinate with sarpanches and women’s self-help groups to ensure development works suit local requirements and government welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. She also highlighted the need to extend similar initiatives to Lingapur and Sirpur (U) mandals. Later, officials inspected the land re-survey at Duggapur and a damaged low-level bridge between Duggapur and Goyagaon. Engineering officials were directed to take up immediate repairs.
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
'Will follow due Parliamentary process': Om Birla on fresh impeachment motion against CEC
Uttarakhand CM Dhami criticises Cong over SIR objections, announces 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign