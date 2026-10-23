Asifabad Collector stresses holistic development of Tiriyani villages

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha has stressed the need to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve living standards in remote villages of Tiriyanimandal through the Holistic Rural Development Project, jointly undertaken by HDFC Bank and CYDO. The project was formally launched by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) YuvrajMarmat at the Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Tiriyani on Thursday.

Haritha called for identifying village-level needs in education, healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, nutrition, roads and employment. She urged officials to coordinate with sarpanches and women’s self-help groups to ensure development works suit local requirements and government welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. She also highlighted the need to extend similar initiatives to Lingapur and Sirpur (U) mandals. Later, officials inspected the land re-survey at Duggapur and a damaged low-level bridge between Duggapur and Goyagaon. Engineering officials were directed to take up immediate repairs.