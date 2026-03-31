Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution: Centre urged to take steps to end Gulf war

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution requesting the Union government to take initiative to end the West Asia crisis. The Iran–America war was creating an economic crisis by halting fuels and LPG supply, the resolution said.

Introducing the resolution in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said: “We all know that crude oil (petrol, diesel, gas) significantly influences the economic conditions of every country. Due to the impact of this war on crude oil production and transportation, supply chains are being disrupted.”

The United States and Israel have been carrying out attacks on Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, Iran was targeting US defense bases located in the Middle East. These attacks involve advanced weaponry such as fighter bombers, ballistic missiles, and drones, Bhatti said, adding that due to the large-scale destruction caused by such weapons, nearly 4,000 innocent people had lost their lives. Along with these deaths, massive economic devastation is also taking place, he added.

The Deputy CM noted that the loss of lives might be confined to the respective countries, but the economic destruction affected the entire world. “It has become particularly dangerous for Asian countries, and India is also experiencing severe impacts. If war continues unchecked, it could even lead to a Third World War, posing a serious threat to the survival of humanity. Considering these extremely dangerous consequences, this House urges the Government of India to take the initiative to stop the war and to work towards establishing global peace," he said.