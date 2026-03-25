Assembly To Get A Whiff Of Sara… Unfazed by trolling, Cong MLA to uncork Ippa Puvvu Sara policy

Jadcherla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy has once again made notable remarks regarding Ippa puvvu sara (Mahua flower liquor), stating that he will present a detailed presentation on the subject in the Assembly.

Speaking informally with the media at the Assembly on Tuesday, Anirudh Reddy said that his comments on Ippa puvvu sara have been attracting trolling on social media. “I have a thorough understanding of Ippa puvvu sara; I am not speaking without knowledge. I will speak in the Assembly tomorrow about the policy and reveal all relevant details. Those trolling me should listen to my speech,” he said.

The MLA reiterated his earlier observations that, historically, people who consumed Ippa puvvu sara lived longer lives--up to 115 years--while those consuming present-day adulterated liquor are often limited to around 60 years. He alleged that many adulterated liquor brands, including imported ones, are currently dominating the market.

Anirudh Reddy stated that he would urge the government to prioritize Ippa puvvu sara as part of its policy framework, highlighting its potential to support the economic upliftof Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state.

He further suggested that promoting Ippa puvvu sara, including exploring export opportunities, could generate revenues of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for Telangana.