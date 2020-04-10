Asymptomatic youth tested positive for coronavirus in Vemulwada

Telangana: A youngster from Vemulawada who tested negative for coronavirus 10 days ago has again tested positive on Thursday.

The health care officials have conducted the tests for four youngsters in Vemulawada who returned from Markaz on March 14. The four people who showed no symptoms were tested negative. However, they were put under isolation on March 31. On Thursday, when the tested their samples for the second time, one of the four people tested negative.

The officials are making arrangements to shift the patient to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. On Thursday, around 18 people including one from Vemulawada tested positive for the virus. With the fresh cases, there were 414 active coronavirus cases undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Hyderabad. And around 60-70 persons will be discharged in a few days.

Speaking to media on Thursday, health minister Eatala Rajender said that the government's aim is to discharge all the coronavirus patients by April 22.