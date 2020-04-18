At least have mercy on pensioners: High Court to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Passing stricture against the government on Friday, the Telangana High Court questioned logic behind cutting the pension of old people during the lockdown.



The division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud was hearing a public interest litigations filed by pensioners seeking a direction to the Telangana government to pay full pension in this hour of serious crisis and lockdown. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan observed, "I cannot understand on what ground the pensioners are being paid 50% pension." The Writ petitions were filed by Nagali Narayana, retired Head Master and Gogineni Laxmi, a family pensioner along with another taken up PIL addressed by Advocate Satyam Reddy. The petitioners contend that the pension is the only source of income for them and the major share of their pension goes towards the purchase of regular medicines.

To keep them going in their lives and under these circumstances, if they are forced to survive on half pension, their day-to-day life will become deplorable and sought a direction to strike down the GO.No. 27 Finance, dated 30-3-2020 ordering a 50% pension cut in the pension. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan questioned the Advocate General BS Prasad as to on what ground the Telangana government ordered for a 50% cut in the pension. 50% of the pensioners are the most vulnerable section of society and they do not have any other source of income except pension… at least have mercy on them, observed CJ. The fact is that they will not be supported by their family members and under these circumstances, it is rather surprising as to why the TS Govt, ordered for a 50% cut and if God forbids, any of the pensioners are affected with Covid-19, how can he survive as most of his pension will be diverted towards purchasing medicines. When the Govt., can show concern on Class-IV employees by ordering only a 10% cut in their salaries, why the pensioners are left out and this is the time, where the pensioners need to be taken care of during this ripe age, observed CJ Chauhan.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the bench that this decision of the State government was a temporary measure and will not sustain and the government is reviewing this issue from time to time. Advocate General further briefed the Bench that all retired employees can expend on their medical needs and later get reimbursement from the State government. Chief Justice Chauhan while disagreeing with the contentions of the Advocate General directed him to inform the concern of the court to the State government. The Chief Justice said, "even though the retired employees do get medical reimbursement from the State but first of all, from where they will foot their medical bills when there is a sudden cut of 50% in their pension. The court adjourned the case to April 22.