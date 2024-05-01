  • Menu
Awareness conference on Mayday under the auspices of Legal Service Authority

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Legal Service Authority organized a legal awareness program on the occasion of International Labor Day at TS RTC Bus Depot, Nagar Kurnool on Wednesday. District Legal Service Authority Secretary G Sabitha was the chief guest for the programme.

Speaking on this occasion, she suggested to know the rights and laws related to RTC workers. Passengers are advised to take due care while getting off the buses. RTC workers can contact Legal Services Authority Nagarkurnool if they have any problems, She said. A large number of TSRTC Depot Manager Deva Raju, RTC officials, drivers and conductors participated in this program.

