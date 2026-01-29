Ayushman Bharat remains key to universal health coverage: Health Secretary

Hyderabad: Achieving Universal Health Coverage is the core commitment of the government, and Ayushman Bharat is the pathway to realise it, stated Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She was addressing the 30th Foundation Day celebrations of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council–Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC–CDFD) at its Hyderabad campus. Delivering an address titled Ayushman Bharat An Overview of the Initiatives, she elaborated on the four strategic pillars of the scheme. These include Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. She emphasised that these initiatives aim to transform healthcare delivery and ensure equitable access for all.

The programme began with a welcome address by Director Ullas Kolthur Sitharam, who highlighted the achievements and ongoing research activities of the institute. This was followed by a detailed interaction with scientists Ashwin Dalal, NM Reddy, Y Ramesh, Yathish Achar and R Harinarayan regarding rare diseases, medical genetics and biosimilars. Directors from other prominent institutions, including Vinay Nandikoori from CCMB, Bharati Kulkarni from NIN and Amita Aggarwal from AIIMS Bibinagar, also briefed the Secretary on their respective research programmes and future plans.

Srivastava toured the advanced research facilities at CDFD, expressing appreciation for studies on pathogens such as Candida glabrata and Naegleria fowleri. She advised the preparation of precautionary write-ups to raise public awareness about these health concerns. Commending the societal relevance of the institute, she encouraged CDFD to submit formal proposals focusing on precautionary strategies and diagnostic solutions for genetic disorders and pathogen-related diseases. She assured that the Ministry would actively support these initiatives through appropriate mechanisms, reinforcing the government commitment to healthcare innovation and public welfare. The Secretary concluded by noting that the integration of advanced diagnostics with national health missions is essential for the future of the country.