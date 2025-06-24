Live
Ayyappa Society residents furious over HYDRAA, govt land survey
Tension prevailed in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Monday after residents near Sunnam Cheruvu protested against the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) and the government. They alleged that an illegal land survey was being conducted with the aim of demolishing their homes, despite a court stay order.
According to residents, HYDRAA was carrying out surveys even though a court stay order was in place, and they feared that this action was a precursor to the demolition of their homes. The protest erupted near Sunnam Cheruvu, where residents claimed the original 15-acre lake land is being wrongly demarcated as 32 acres. Protesters asserted that the ongoing survey was illegal due to the existing court injunction.
Angered by the unauthorised survey, locals blocked the main road, resulting in severe traffic disruptions in the area. The agitation intensified as protesters brandished petrol bottles and threatened self-immolation if their demands for justice were ignored. Police intervened to bring the situation under control and restore law and order. Officers dispersed the protesters and are now monitoring the area to prevent any further escalation.