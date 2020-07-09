Baby born with teeth in Gadwal

Gadwal: A newly born baby girl having teeth has surprised not only her parents but also doctors, nurses and other medical fraternity in Gadwal on Thursday.

Going into the details, a pregnant woman Sucharitha was admitted to Sunitha Nursing Home in Gadwal town for delivery. Gynecologist Dr Varalakshmi and her assistant Dr Harikrishna had conducted cesarean operation and found out that the just born baby has two teeth in her mouth.

Hospital owner Dr Vijaybhaskar said this type of incidents happen very rarely. However, he said, both the baby and mother are safe and there is no need to worry about this.