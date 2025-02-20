Banda Prakash elected TG Judo Assn panel chief

Karimnagar: The sports sector is developing rapidly, and as part of this, efforts are being made to promote judo in every village across the state, said Legislative Council Deputy Chairman and Telangana Judo Association chairman Banda Prakash.

Banda Prakash was unanimously elected as the chairman of the new executive committee of the Telangana Judo Association for which elections were held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he stated that Telangana has no shortage of talented judo players and that in the future, they should rise to the Olympic level.

Expressing confidence that judo will emerge as a popular sport in the state, he said the judo players from the State displayed exceptional talent in the 38th National Games.

He encouraged everyone to undergo training in judo, considering it as a combat sport.

Telangana Judo Association president Banda Raj Kumar and secretary Gasireddy Janardhan Reddy stated that the association will soon establish academies to provide top-notch training in judo across the State.