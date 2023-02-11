  • Menu
Banda Prakash to file nomination for post of Deputy Council chairman

Highlights

  • His candidature for the post on behalf of BRS was finalised by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
  • His election to the post is just a formality considering the strength of the BRS in the Council

Hyderabad: The Legislative Council member Banda Prakash will submit his nomination papers for the post of Deputy Chairman Telangana Legislative Council at Assembly chambers between 11am to 12 noon on Sunday.

His candidature for the post on behalf of BRS was finalised by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who instructed the party leaders to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

His election to the post is just a formality considering the strength of the BRS in the Council.

