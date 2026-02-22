Bandari Anusha assumes charge as Adilabad Municipal Chairperson, pledges town’s development

Adilabad: B. Anusha Satish formally assumed charge as the newly elected municipal Chairperson of Adilabad on Saturday, vowing to work tirelessly for the overall development of the municipality.

She took charge in her chamber at the municipal office after performing traditional rituals and occupying her official seat. Prayers and blessings from representatives of various faiths marked the occasion, symbolising communal harmony.

Addressing the gathering, Anusha expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported her elevation to the post. She stated that the development of the municipality would remain her foremost priority. She announced that she would undertake visits to all 49 wards to understand the issues faced by residents and ensure that their grievances are addressed effectively.

Leaders of the Indian National Congress, including the party’s Assembly in-charge for Adilabad, along with councillors and senior leaders, extended their congratulations to the new Chairperson.

Kandi Srinivas Reddy assured full support to Anusha in all matters and stated that collective efforts would be made to transform Adilabad into a “Clean and Green” town.

The programme was attended by Municipal Vice Chairman Mahmmad Rohith, ATMA Chairman Santosh Rao, former DCCB Chairman Addi Bhojareddy, Gandrat Sujatha, senior Congress leaders, party activists and municipal councillors.