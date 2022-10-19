Bandi dares KCR to get 12 defected MLAs in TRS to resign to seek fresh mandate

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to make 12 MLAs defeated by his party to resign and seek a fresh mandate from people.

Addressing a series of meetings as part of the road shows for party campaign in ensuing Munugodu by-poll on Tuesday, he asserted that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's resignation has ushered in development. Many TRS leaders were admitted in to the party during the road shows.

Claiming that the Communists who earlier complained against TRS have left the struggles of party activists at feet of KCR, he criticised the Congress leaders for completely selling out to KCR and giving ticket to the candidate of his choice. Bandi claimed that the TRS is going to give Rs 40,000 each to voters and asked people to take the amount, but vote as per their choice.

He asked people to question the CM as to why he has not delivered his promises of a degree college, a 100-bed hospital and not provided even 1.4 lakh houses sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State.

"CM did not give anything when Rajagopal Reddy was MLA. But the moment he resigned and is contesting the election as BJP nominee, road works from Chautuppal to Narayanpur started. Gattuppal was announced as a new mandal. 'Basti Davakhanas', pensions, Rs 1.53 lakh deposited in the bank accounts of Golla Kurumas and several others", the Karimnagar MP stated.

He asked the gathering had they ever seen 16 ministers, 87 MLAs, zilla parishad chairmen and ZPTCs coming to Munugodu. "They are bathing your children, washing clothes, but why have so many people come to your town and heard your pain and bothered to ask if you have potable water", Bandi pointed out, asserting that "all this is happening following the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy."

Bandi also asked the CM what happened to his promises of Charlagudem, completion of other schemes, fund release to Marriguda in the past eight years, disbursal of Dalit Bandhu and allotment of three acres to Dalits and unemployment allowance.

While cautioning people that TRS leaders might try to divide them in the name of caste, religion and community, he appealed to them to be united and vote for lotus in the by-poll.