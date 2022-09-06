Bandi demands suspension of Harish Rao over women's death in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: In yet another target against the ruling government, the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that State Health Minister T Harish Rao and the state's Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao were responsible for the death of four women in Ibrahimpatnam's family planning operation.

Sanjay demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately sack and suspend both DPH and the Health Minister.

"Empty statements are not enough. If the CM actually cares, he needs to issue suspensions," said Sanjay.

Sanjay further claimed that even suicides as a result of poverty and deaths as a result of government negligence have been normalised in Telangana.

"All victims of family planning surgery are working poor. It hurts to visit them. Moreover, the DPH, who is responsible for this incident, will be appointed as the investigating officer of the same issue. Isn't that similar to giving keys to a thief?" questioned Sanjay.

The BJP chief argued that there is strong confidence among officials that no matter what they do the TRS government will appoint them as MLCs in the future.

Sanjay further claimed that not a single female doctor was present at the surgery camp. At least no tests were conducted by female doctors on the victims.

"Shouldn't Health Minister Harish Rao be held accountable?" asked Sanjay.