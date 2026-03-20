Bandi disses Revanth for slighting senior netas; alleges RB ‘failure’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of disrespecting senior Congress leaders and failing to uphold democratic values. Speaking in Karimnagar during Ugadi celebrations, Sanjay criticised the Chief Minister’s recent remarks that he “climbed to the CM’s chair by trampling seniors,” calling them undemocratic and offensive.

Addressing the media on Thursday, in his home constituency of Karimangar, Sanjay alleged a secret understanding between Congress and BRS, pointing out that neither party questions each other’s failures — Congress avoiding action on BRS corruption, and BRS not pressing Congress on its six guarantees. He also condemned AIMIM legislators for boycotting the singing of Vande Mataram in the Assembly, demanding that the Speaker and ministers take strict action. “If the BJP were in power, AIMIM leaders would have been compelled to respect the national song,” he declared.

On farmers’ issues, Sanjay accused the Congress government of defaulting on payments under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He claimed that out of Rs 58,500 crore due over three years, only Rs17,000 crore had been disbursed, leaving Rs 41,000 crore unpaid. He urged farmers, tenant farmers, and agricultural labourers to hold ministers accountable and demanded immediate transfer of pending dues into their accounts.

Addressing the Musi River rejuvenation project, Sanjay said the BJP supports the initiative but opposes the demolition of poor families’ homes without rehabilitation. He insisted that the government must first construct houses, provide healthcare facilities, sewage treatment plants, and schools before beginning riverfront development, citing Gujarat’s Sabarmati River model as an example.

Sanjay also responded to Congress leader Sridhar Babu’s remarks belittling his ministerial portfolio, stressing that the Home Ministry is one of the most critical departments, entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the BJP’s record of inclusivity, noting that the party has appointed OBC, SC, and ST leaders to key ministerial positions and even elevated an ST woman and a minority leader to the presidency.

Sanjay extended Ugadi greetings, describing Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram as a year to overcome arrogance and lay the foundation for success. He vowed that the BJP would continue to fight for farmers, protect democratic institutions, and ensure accountability in governance.