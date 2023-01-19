Bandi dubs BRS debut meet in Khammam as flop show

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has termed the first public meeting to launch the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Khammam a flop show akin to a pre-release event of a film.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, he said the BRS leaders had made desperate attempts, paying money and intimidating to gather crowds for the meeting to show it a grand success.

Bandi alleged that party chief K and CM Chandrashekar Rao had managed to bring the so-called national leaders by paying them money looted through the liquor scam. He said no leader who comes to KCR once will not like to entertain him again. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy have not come to see him again. "Those who attended the Khammam meeting will not be visible again."

He criticised the CM for not to say anything good about India. Earlier. "KCR praised Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan for doing better than India on World Hunger Index. Now he is not taking their names because these countries are begging for money and food. He named China as a role model for development. That country is struggling to overcome Corona. It clearly shows that KCR's words turn out to be a bad omen for any country which he praises as progressive and performing.

On successive governments failing to build irrigation projects, Bandi said "KCR talking about national scenario and building projects to store 50,000 tmcft is ridiculous. The CM could not complete projects that could utilise even 50 per cent of water allocated from Krishna and Godavari rivers to Telangana."

The BJP pointed out that the number of borewells in the State was 18 lakh in 2014. Currently, it has gone up to 24 lakh. He asked why the number of borewells has gone up when farmers are getting irrigation water from projects. He dared KCR to prove farmers are being provided 24X7 power supply. Bandi accused the BRS chief of pushing Discoms to go bankrupt and breaking backs of domestic consumers by increasing power tariff.

The Karimnagar MP said the Agneepath scheme was the brainchild of the late Army chief Bipin Rawat. Is the CM who wants to do away with the scheme more brainy than Rawat? he questioned.

On KCR's criticism of the Make In India slogan, he said the 'Vande Bharat' train, mobile phone manufacturing and Covid vaccine manufacture reflect the spirit of Make India.

Bandi asserted that nobody at the Khammam meeting had mentioned the 'Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar' slogan. "While KCR said the BRS would come to power at the Centre, Kejriwal said Aam Admi Party would come to power. "Unfortunately, the CM did not even raise 'Jai Telangana' slogan at the meeting," he pointed out. Why KCR did not inaugurate the State secretariat on April 14 on Dr BR Ambedkar's birthday? Bandi asked.