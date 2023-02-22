Bandi flays suspension of language pundits

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed shock over the government suspending three language pundits when the whole world was celebrating World Mother Language Day.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he sought revocation of orders suspending the pundits and resolve their long pending issue of promotions.

In the letter, he said, "Today is the International Day of Mother Language. It is a day to recollect the services of the language pundits and their work to the cause of the mother tongue. However, it is unfortunate to suspend three language pundits. He asked whether this was the gift to them on the International Day of the Mother Language.

He said the party strongly condemns the suspension of the pundits. The Karimnagar MP said there are about 8,500 language pundits who are waiting for promotions for the past 22 years. Though thousands of them are eligible for promotions they have been forced to continue as SGTs, he added.

Bandi said the SGTs have to teach only up to the upper primary classes as per rules. However, they are forced to teach Class 9 and 10 students. While it is unreasonable, at the same time, "putting additional burden on language pundits without addressing the long pending promotions amounts to harassment," he pointed out.

The government was expected to respond positively to protests to press justifiable demands of pundits. However, resorting to suspending and suppressing them is unforgivable, he asserted.

Bandi questioned the CM on his promise of giving promotions to language pundits during the World Telugu Congress. "It is shameful not to implement the promise so far, " he said. "It is totally unbecoming on the part of the State government stalling promotions for the past 22 years in the name of a pending court case. He demanded the government to immediately take steps for resolution of the case and provide promotions to the pundits.

He demanded KCR to take action against officials who suspended the language pundits and immediately revoke the orders. Failing which the paty would launch an agitation in support of the pundits, besides, taking legal recourse. He also demanded new PRC and payment of salaries from July 1 to the government employees and teachers.