Bandi hits back, says entire Telangana defiled by TRS

Hyderabad: Reacting on TRS working president KT Rama Rao's advice of Aamprokshana(purification of Yadadri temple after State BJP chief's visit, Bandi Sanjai Kumar said that whole State should be purified as TRS and KCR have defiled Telangana.

"A Samprokshana ceremony should be performed across the Telangana wherever they moved by exposing their lies," said TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Addressing a joint media conference with BJP State affairs incharge Tarun Chugh and other leaders at Munugodu on Saturday, the Karimnagar MP mounted an all-out attack while responding to the Municipal KTR's statements, against BJP.

"The land of Telangana was defiled with people like you (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KTR) who have cheated without delivering on the promises given to the people," he said.

He warned KTR that he and his father duo should watch their words. Otherwise, "If you talk one abusive word, we can respond in 100s. However, our culture is coming in our way to talk like you," he said.

The Karimnagar MP asked the KTR where his father had gone and why he did not take the challenge to come to the Yadadri temple if he and his party had done nothing wrong.

He alleged that 16 Ministers and MLAs from the ruling party have become drug addicts. Once the BJP comes to power, all of them will be asked to undergo the drug test and take stringent action against them, he said.

Sanjay Kumar said that CM KCR caused irreparable damage to Telangana. Compromising with the Chief Minister of the neighbouring State agreeing to 299 TMC Krishna water as against the State's rightful share of 575 TMC.

Tarun Chug demanded the Minister what the TRS has done for Munugodu for the past eight years. Adding, where is the degree college, double bedroom houses promised and the problems of people are left unaddressed.

He said that Munugodu by-poll is only a trailer to teach a lesson to the arrogance of CM KCR.

The BJP leader ridiculed saying that TRS leaders are shying away from taking the name of their candidate in the ongoing election campaign. However, the BJP is reaching out to people only in the name of its party contestant. He predicted that CM KCR would meet the fate of Ravana in Ramayana.