Bandi pays tribute to Dora highlighting his courage and integrity

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid homage to former Director General of Police HJ Dora, describing him as an officer who embodied honesty, discipline, and courage. He noted that the tireless efforts of HJ Dora in combating Naxalism and safeguarding peace brought respect and honour to the police force. Visiting the residence of the former officer in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Minister offered floral tributes to his portrait and extended condolences to his son Satyanarayana, daughter Sayileela, and other family members.

In his statement to the media, Bandi Sanjay Kumar remembered the remarkable journey of HJ Dora from a modest middle-class family in Srikakulam district to becoming a 1972 batch IPS officer, serving in various capacities before rising to the position of DGP. He praised HJ Dora as a fearless leader who never compromised on truth or public safety, even when faced with threats from extremist groups. Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that the strictness of the officer in duty was balanced with compassion, making him a role model for young police officers. He also recalled the continued service of HJ Dora to the nation even after retirement. Expressing grief, he said the passing of HJ Dora is a great loss.