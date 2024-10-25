Bandi Sanjay Accuses Congress, BRS of Neglecting Musi River’s Revival

Hyderabad: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has strongly criticized both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties for the current state of Hyderabad’s Musi River, labeling the situation as one of severe neglect. During a recent address, he accused the parties of allowing the river to fall into disrepair and of planning a "Musi revival scam" allegedly designed to benefit specific individuals.

Bandi Sanjay highlighted the suffering of residents living near the Musi River, urging leaders to prioritize the river’s condition over foreign visits, a pointed reference to recent trips by Telangana officials. He vowed to hold Congress leaders accountable, stating that the BJP would support the victims of Musi’s decline.

The BJP leader’s remarks come amid growing public concern over environmental degradation along the Musi and allegations of misuse of funds allocated for its restoration. He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to being a strong ally for affected communities, pushing for accountability from both the Congress and BRS.