Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress of ruining education sector in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a fierce attack on the Congress government, alleging that Telangana’s education system is collapsing under its rule. Speaking at the 44th State Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Shamshabad, on Monday, Sanjay accused both the previous BRS regime and the current Congress government of destroying the foundations of education in the state.

He pointed out that while 6,000 schools were shut during the BRS rule, the Congress government not only failed to reopen them but also closed 1,500 more schools in just one year.

“Thousands of teacher posts remain vacant, schools lack basic facilities, and over 2,000 government schools saw zero enrollment in 2024-25,” he said.

Sanjay expressed anguish that the Congress government failed to deliver internet facilities, scooters for girls, or financial incentives for SC and ST students.

He highlighted that arrears of nearly Rs 10,000 crore in fee reimbursement have forced hundreds of colleges to shut down, leaving students in distress. “If students are troubled, I will agitate on their behalf,” he declared.

The minister also accused the Congress of betraying youth by failing to fulfil its promise of filling 2,00,000 jobs within a year, not implementing the job calendar, and failing to provide the promised Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance. He said the government promised residential sports schools in every district but restricted itself to sample projects, and broke its pledge to provide 75 per cent reservation for Telangana youth in private sector jobs.

During the conference, Sanjay presented the Janamanchi Gowrishankar Ji Yuva Puraskar to Bheemanapalli Srikanth of Nalgonda district, recognising his social service for HIV victims and their children. Paying tribute to ABVP icon Gowrishankar Ji, Sanjay recalled his role in fighting capitation fees, confronting Naxalites and grooming generations of student leaders.

He praised ABVP’s history of sacrifices for national causes, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “Only terrorists and Naxalites hoist black flags. It is ABVP and BJP workers who sacrifice for the national flag,” he said.

Sanjay urged ABVP leaders to gear up for large-scale struggles on educational issues. Assuring BJP’s support, he asked them to “continue the struggles for the ideals for which many student leaders sacrificed their lives are the true tribute we can pay to them,” he said, calling for a renewed student movement in Telangana.