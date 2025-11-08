Bandi Sanjay accuses Revanth of betraying fee reimbursement promise

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of betraying students, teachers and college managements by failing to release fee reimbursement dues as promised.

Speaking after participating in the Vande Mataram@150 celebrations on Friday, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether the Chief Minister intended to “blackmail” those who demand their rightful dues. “Didn’t Revanth Reddy promise in the Assembly to release Rs 500 crore every month towards fee reimbursement? What happened to that solemn assurance?” he asked.

He alleged that the government had issued symbolic tokens without releasing a single rupee since the announcement, despite the state being in financial distress. “If Telangana is indeed burdened with Rs 7 lakh crore debt, why did the CM make such promises in the first place?” he questioned, calling it a betrayal of legislative sanctity.

Bandi Sanjay warned that the failure to pay dues is crippling private colleges, leaving teachers unpaid and students uncertain about their future. He accused the Congress government of conspiring to wind up the fee reimbursement scheme and demanded immediate clarity on whether the scheme would be continued or repealed.

“Governance cannot be run through threats in the name of law. If the CM is truly committed to students’ welfare, he should first clear the dues and then speak of legality,” he said.

The BJP leader affirmed continued support for the agitations of students, educators and college managements until the dues are paid, asserting that the party would stand by those fighting for educational justice.