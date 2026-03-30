Bandi Sanjay alleges Congress-BRS nexus

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has charged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with reaching a mutual understanding with BRS working president KTR.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sanjay alleged that this secret agreement explains why corruption cases against KTR are not being pursued, while Harish Rao is being selectively targeted by the state administration. According to the Union Minister, Revanth Reddy is acting as a mediator to facilitate reconciliation between KTR and his sister, MLC K Kavitha. He claimed that investigations into the alleged Rs 1 lakh crore irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project have been deliberately restricted to specific components such as Annaram, Sundilla, and Medigadda. This move, he argued, avoids deeper scrutiny of larger corruption that could directly implicate the KCR family.

Sanjay further alleged that Congress and BRS are indulging in collusive politics, with Revanth Reddy and KTR working in tandem.

He pointed out that while Harish Rao is being aggressively targeted, other significant cases, such as the Formula E race controversy, the drugs case, and the farmhouse case, are not being pursued.

This suggests a notable leniency toward the BRS working president. The Minister also dismissed any speculation regarding an alliance between the BJP and BRS, reiterating that the BJP remains firmly opposed to dynastic politics and corruption.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that family-based political heirs will not be entertained, ruling out any partnership. Sanjay also commented on delimitation and women’s reservation, asserting that the BJP treats all regions equally.

He predicted that Congress would fail in upcoming state elections, while the NDA would strengthen its position across Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.