Bandi Sanjay and Ramachander Rao condemn AIMIM walkout

A controversy arose after AIMIM MLAs walked out during the singing of Vande Mataram in the State Assembly on Monday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and State BJP Chief Ramachander Rao have come down heavily on the party, terming the act an insult to national symbols. Bandi Sanjay took to the X platform to slam the conduct of the party, calling it shameful and a direct insult to the nation. He accused the party of consistently opposing Indian national symbols and questioned their loyalty to the country.

BJP Telangana State Chief Ramachandra Rao also condemned the walkout in strong terms. In a post on X, he stated that the entire society is observing the disrespect shown by the Majlis party towards Vande Mataram. He described the deliberate walkout of the legislators as a most despicable act.

He further reminded the public of instances where leaders raised slogans such as Jai Palestine in Parliament, arguing that such actions raise serious doubts about their allegiance to India. Ramachandra Rao asserted that Telangana society will never condone the insulting of national symbols.

The walkout has reignited the debate over the stance of the party on national songs, with BJP critics alleging that these actions reveal their true colours. Supporters of the party maintain that their position remains consistent with their ideological beliefs.

The BJP leadership vowed to hold the party accountable in the court of public opinion for what they perceive as a failure to uphold national honour.

The incident has added tension to the legislative session as leaders demand greater accountability regarding the conduct of elected representatives during official ceremonies and the rendition of songs that celebrate the heritage of the nation.