Bandi Sanjay flags gaps in rural employment delivery in Telangana

Rajanna Sircilla: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Telangana government had failed to effectively implement the rural employment guarantee scheme, resulting in fewer workdays for beneficiaries.

He stated that the scheme, introduced by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim of providing up to 125 days of employment annually, was not being properly executed in the state. According to him, the number of workdays generated remained significantly below the expected levels.

During his visit to Rajanna Sircilla district, the Union minister laid foundation stones for several development works in Thangallapalli and Mustabad mandals. He inaugurated internal CC road works worth ₹25 lakh in Ankireddypalle village and ₹10 lakh in Mustabad.

Addressing a gathering, Sanjay pointed out that despite the district having around 92,000 job cards, the average number of workdays provided was less than 50. He noted that only about 6,000 families had received 100 days of employment and urged officials to ensure that every eligible household received at least 125 days of work annually.

Highlighting budgetary allocations, he said the Centre had earmarked ₹95,692 crore for the scheme in the 2026–27 Budget.

He added that the Union government was releasing 60 per cent of the funds on time and called upon the state government to promptly release its 40 per cent share without delays.

The minister also criticised the state government for allegedly neglecting funding for panchayats and municipalities.

He claimed that despite adequate supply of fertilisers by the Centre, the state had failed to ensure their availability to farmers. He further advised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to focus on addressing public issues.

Reacting to reports of Kalvakuntla Kavitha floating a new political party, Sanjay said that in a democracy, anyone was free to start a party, but only those that addressed public concerns would sustain.

BJP spokesperson Chennamaneni Vikas Rao, district president Reddaveni Gopi, along with local public representatives, officials, party leaders and villagers, were present at the event.