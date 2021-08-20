Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks TS cadre to work a la Karnataka counterparts

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called party activists to dedicate two years of their time to bringing the party to power in Telangana, taking inspiration from their Karnataka counterparts.

Addressing a workshop of party leaders who will be part of the 'Praja Sangram Yatra', here, Kumar said though he had announced 'padayatra' after he was made party president, it got postponed because of the Covid. He said he would take up the yatra in a phased manner to bring BJP into power in 2023. "The State was formed with the aspirations of four crore people, but the rule is against their aspirations. Family rule is continuing in the State. People are facing difficulties with corrupt and dictatorial administration," the MP asserted.

Referring to the way BJP activists grabbed power in Karnataka, Kumar called upon his partymen to emulate their Karnataka colleagues to come to power in Telangana. "Time has come to fight the State government by taking on it in the same manner, as the party workers of Karnataka, without caring for lives. Work hard for the next two years to ensure the party's victory in Telangana," he said

Leaders like padayatra in-charge Manohar Reddy and T Veerender Goud explained the precautions to be taken by the party leaders during the yatra. They outlined the strategies to be followed. The party MP and yatra observer Munu Swami urged the activists to make it a grand success. He said that he would keenly observe hard working party workers during the yatra." Those who work hard will be rewarded with party posts."

Swamy asked party activists to take the ruling party's failures to people. The yatra will be started on August 24 from Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar.