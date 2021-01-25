Bandi Sanjay Kumar dares KCR for debate on TRS-BJP tieup claim

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to come for an open debate that TRS-BJP will have an alliance.

After meeting the representatives of the private teachers and lecturers at the party office here on Sunday, he said, that the TRS chief is trying to mislead his MLAs and officials claiming that he had met the BJP top leadership at Delhi. The Karimnagar MP said that the TRS chief had gone to Delhi, but no one bothered about him. However, fearing that his corrupt dealing will get exposed, the TRS chief is trying to project as if BJP and TRS will have an alliance in future. "let him convene an open media debate and announce the same," Sanjay said.

He said that the KCR is fearing as the party's situation has been deteriorating everywhere in the country. The TRS chief wanted to change the Chief Minister, but, fearing about the consequences, he added.

He questioned as to why TRS ministers and MLAs are not responding to the woes of the private teachers, lecturers and employees. "The TRS will have to experience same fate that it had faced in Dubbaka by-poll, ensuing graduate constituency elections, Nagarjuna Sagar elections and corporation elections. Till yesterday the private teachers, lecturers, employees who had played a key role in the separate Telangana movement had held the flag giving slogans of Jai Telangana and Jai KCR. But now they were given a raw deal by the TRS chief," he added demanding KCR to listen to the problems faced by the private teachers, lecturers and employees and resolve the same.