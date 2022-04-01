Bandi Sanjay Kumar felicitates Best Sarpanch awardee

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday felicitated a sarpanch, Karandla Madhukar who received Best Sarpanch Award. Telugu Velugu Sahiti Vedika recently presented the State level awards to best sarpanches in the State. The organisation presented the award to Govindaram gram panchayat sarpanch Madhukar in recognition of his services to the needy.

Following a call from Sanjay Kumar and Seva Hi Sangathan, the sarpanch provided food, fruits and medicines free of cost to the Covid patients. Sanjay Kumar congratulated Madhukar and told him to continue his social activities.