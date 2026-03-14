Bandi Sanjay launches ‘Anjaneya Ashirvadha Yatra’ from Karimnagar

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched the “Anjaneya Ashirvadha Yatra” on Saturday morning from Karimnagar, drawing participation from newly elected public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party across the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

According to party sources, BJP representatives including village ward members, sarpanches, councillors and corporators took part in the yatra. The Mayor Kolagani Srinivas and Deputy Mayor Sunil Rao were also among those who joined the march. Party leaders said that around 108 BJP sarpanches, nearly 450 ward members and 54 corporators and councillors from different parts of the parliamentary constituency had confirmed their participation.

Participants had assembled early in the morning at the Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar, where Sanjay offered prayers before the commencement of the padayatra. The march then proceeded towards the revered Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

Thousands of BJP workers, Hanuman devotees, members of devotional organisations and volunteers were expected to join the yatra as it moved from Karimnagar to Kondagattu. From booth-level workers to senior party leaders, cadres mobilised in large numbers to take part in the spiritual march. In preparation for the event, several areas in Karimnagar were decorated with saffron flags and banners welcoming the participants.

With rising summer temperatures, BJP cadres and voluntary organisations had also arranged drinking water, buttermilk and food items such as pulihora for devotees and participants along the route to ensure their comfort during the journey.

Sanjay, who had been attending the ongoing budget session of Parliament in New Delhi, arrived in Karimnagar late on Friday night. He visited the Mahashakti Temple early on Saturday morning and began the yatra at 7 am in the presence of party leaders, supporters and devotees.

People and BJP supporters along the route prepared to welcome the procession with Mangala Aarti, flower showers and traditional greetings as the march progressed towards Kondagattu.

Meanwhile, Sanjay appealed to party workers and supporters to maintain discipline during the yatra and cooperate with the police to avoid traffic disruptions, particularly as Class X annual examinations were underway. He said the purpose of the yatra was to promote spiritual values beyond political lines and urged people to participate in large numbers to make the event a success.