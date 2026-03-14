Bandi Sanjay launches ‘Anjanna Aashirvada Padayatra’ from Karimnagar to Kondagattu

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday launched the ‘Anjanna Aashirvadha Padayatra’, a spiritual foot march from Karimnagar to the renowned Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The padayatra, which began in the morning, is expected to continue for nearly eight hours as the procession moves towards Kondagattu amid devotional fervour.

Despite the scorching heat, a large number of BJP supporters and volunteers walked alongside Bandi Sanjay, Devotees and party cadres were seen enthusiastically raising chants of “Jai Hanuman” and “Jai Shri Ram”, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the march.

At several points along the route, voluntary organisations and BJP workers arranged drinking water and buttermilk for the participants to help them cope with the heat.

Organisers maintained that the padayatra was being conducted in a purely devotional and spiritual atmosphere, accompanied by bhajans and devotional songs, without any political speeches or programmes.