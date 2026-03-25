Bandi Sanjay opens All India Police Tennis Championship in Delhi

The 26th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship was inaugurated on Tuesday at the R.K. Khanna Stadium by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister highlighted how lawn tennis is not just a sport but a platform to develop qualities essential for police and paramilitary personnel — concentration, quick decision-making, balance, and strategic thinking. He emphasised that these attributes are vital for effective policing and national security.

The Minister noted that such sporting events foster camaraderie, cooperation, and healthy competition among police forces. “This championship is not merely about showcasing sporting talent. It is also about strengthening national unity, mutual respect, and solidarity within police families,” he said.

The event was attended by ITBP Director General Shatrughan Kapoor, renowned tennis player Riya Bhatia, and several senior officials. Flags of participating teams were hoisted, marking the formal commencement of the tournament.