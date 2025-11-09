Bandi Sanjay Warns of Consequences Over Demolition of Maisamma Temples in Godavarikhani

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has issued a stern warning to Peddapalli district officials over the demolition of 46 Maisamma temples in Godavarikhani, demanding their immediate reconstruction within 48 hours or threatening retaliatory action.

In a phone call from Hyderabad to Peddapalli District Collector Koya Sriharsha and Ramagundam Municipal Commissioner Arunasree, the Union Minister expressed deep anger, questioning why only Hindu temples were targeted under the pretext of road expansion. “Why were the mosques across the road left untouched? Are Hindu sentiments so easily disregarded?” he asked, calling the action discriminatory and provocative.

Bandi Sanjay accused the officials of hurting religious sentiments and warned of “serious consequences” if the demolished temples are not rebuilt within the stipulated time. “If the temples are not restored, I will personally come to Godavarikhani after the Jubilee Hills by-election and demolish the mosques across the road,” he declared.

He further stated that he would hold all responsible officials, including the Chief Secretary, accountable in the “people’s court” and would not allow selective enforcement under the guise of development. “Auto drivers bow to these temples daily. Devotees visit them regularly. You cannot erase faith with bulldozers,” he said.

The Union Minister is currently in discussions with BJP leaders from Peddapalli and the state unit to decide the party’s next course of action. He emphasized that the issue is not just about structures, but about respecting religious sentiments and ensuring equal treatment for all communities.

The controversy has further sparked intense political and communal debate, with the BJP positioning the incident as a test of administrative neutrality and religious fairness ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, accusing the ruling Congress of joining with Majlis and playing appeasement politics.