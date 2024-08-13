Bandi takes part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an implementer of Chinese ideas and he is not opening his mouth on Bangladesh incidents at China’s orders.

The Nehru family is accused of conspiring to hide the sacrifices of the great people of the country for political gain and the ideology of Constitution maker Ambedkar was being covered up.

Bandi Sanjay took part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Yatra to commemorate the sacrifices of the great leaders who died during the Independence struggle and to take the fruits of independence to all, here on Monday.

A massive ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Yatra started from Telangana Chowk to Tower Circle under the aegis of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha. Youths and students who gathered in large numbers held the tri-colour and marched to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Union minister said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra is being organised under the auspices of BJYM. Programmes like hoisting the national flag at houses, organising seminars, cleaning the idols of the heroes who sacrificed for the country and placing flowers will be taken up.

Hitting at Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress leader is using the American language that his uncle Shyam Pitroda uses. He sought to know why Rahul did not open his mouth on Bangladesh violence.

Hs said that the Waqf Board Bill was amended during the time of former PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. And why it will be wrong if Modi brings the Waqf Board Amendment Bill to correct those mistakes, he questioned adding that Congress conspiring to block Waqf Board Amendment Bill in the name of religion.