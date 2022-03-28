Bandi urges TS NRIs in the US to support BJP's fight against government

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday trained his guns against the TRS government. During a Zoom meeting titled 'Ek Dakka-Telangana Pakka with the NRIs in America, Bandi Sanjay accused the KCR government of lying to the people in the State. He said that Telangana under KCR is in a sorry state. He also said that the sacrifices by the youth during the Telangana movement have gone in vain. He called upon all the NRIs living in America to support the BJP's fight against the KCR corrupted and dynasty politics in the State.

The NRIs assured support to fight against the state government and also assured to provide all possible assistance to the BJP workers, supporters, and activists who were put behind bars during the protests against the government. Bandi Sanjay addressed the NRIs during a 2-hour meeting. Addressing the NRIs, the State BJP chief recalled the sacrifices of the youth during the Telangana movement. He said many people sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana and some of them include Srikanthachary, Police Krishnaiah, and Suman. He said the youth sacrificed their lives for separate State and jobs. He said that it is very painful to see that the government functioning opposite to the Water, funds, and jobs which is much needed at this hour and it was demanded by the youth since the Telangana movement. He said that the then MP late Sushma Swaraj had spoken about the Telangana movement in the parliament.

Sanjay accused the government of following dynasty politics, corruption, dictatorial and Nizam rule in the State. He also accused KCR of turning the State into a debt-ridden State. He criticised KCR for the 8 years of delay in releasing job notifications and for letting the unemployed youth suffer. He added that farmers are suffering as the state government is not willing to purchase paddy from them. He further added that the government implemented GO 317 to let the government employees' families suffer. Sanjay continued to accuse KCR of making the people slave to alcohol to fetch revenue for the government.

He said that KCR who is not in a state to provide jobs to the unemployed had given plum posts to his family members like son, daughter, brother-in-law, and others. He urged the NRIs to support the BJP in the fight against the government and opined that the time has come for all NRIs to save their motherland from the hands of the government.