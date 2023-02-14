Bandla Ganesh all praise for KCR, says the latter can lead the country

Tollywood's famous producer and actor Bandla Ganesh praised the governance of CM KCR. He praised that Telangana is on the path of development under the rule of KCR and opined that he believed that Telangana will move towards the path of great progress and that KCR has the ability and competence to lead not only the state but also the country in the right direction. Bandla said that he wishes KCR to render his valuable services to India.



Bandla Ganesh visited Yadarigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple along with his family on Tuesday morning. On this occasion, Bandla Ganesh shared the photos of his visit to Swami on his Twitter and showered praises on KCR. He said that KCR's way of thinking, strict austerities, and straightforwardness were very useful in making Telangana, the smallest state in India, the number one state and he was very happy.

Bandla Ganesh clarified on Twitter that he did not say these words for the sake of profit or selfishness, but spoke his mind saying the words of his mind. He tweeted by writing 'You are amazing, your a wonderful, you are the future of India Love you KCR'. Bandla said that he wishes blessings of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy always be on KCR and all the people.







