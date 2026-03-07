Bank employees booked for Rs 70-crore Loan fraud in city

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) registered a case against employees of Unity Small Finance Bank for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 70 crore by manipulating loan sanctions and repayment records. The police registered the case following a complaint filed by the bank after an internal audit revealed serious irregularities in loan processing and recovery transactions at its South Zonal Office on Lok Bhavan Road.

According to the complaint, the fraud reportedly took place between 2023 and 2025. The accused include Regional Loan Management Manager Basam Nikhilesh Reddy, Area Business Managers Kiran Lingam, Sheikh Arshad Mohammed and Ajay Nevatia, and Relationship Manager Sai Shravan Kumar. They allegedly misused the bank’s internal login credentials to sanction loans to unauthorised individuals.

All of them were responsible for loan processing, monitoring and recovery operations and allegedly manipulated the repayment system to falsely show loan installments as cleared.

Bank authorities recently found that in several cases, loan installments were routed through financiers into certain accounts to show repayments, after which the money was allegedly withdrawn again. The diverted funds were reportedly transferred to their relatives and associates. A preliminary enquiry suggests that the combined fraud amount is estimated to be around Rs 70 crore across nearly 1,000 loan accounts. Police also found that several loans were sanctioned without proper verification of pledged collateral properties, exposing the bank to significant financial risk.

The police are currently investigating the financial transactions and assets acquired by the suspects.