Bank Employees' Federation Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Silent Tribute and Protests Across Telugu States
The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees' Federation has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday at 3:00 PM, which resulted in the tragic deaths of over 30 innocent civilians and left many others injured.
Gadwal: The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees' Federation has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday at 3:00 PM, which resulted in the tragic deaths of over 30 innocent civilians and left many others injured. In a powerful statement released by the federation, the act has been labeled a cowardly and inhumane strike against peace-loving citizens, deeply shocking the nation and shaking the collective conscience of society.
Describing the attack as a blot on civilised society, the federation has called for swift and severe punishment for those responsible and demanded that the perpetrators be immediately brought to justice through the legal system. They emphasized that such acts of terror have no place in a society striving for peace, unity, and progress.
In response to the attack, the Federation has issued a call to action for all its affiliated units, coordination committees, youth councils, and women’s councils across both Telugu states:
Two-Minute Silence: All bank employees are urged to observe a solemn two-minute silence on the morning of April 25 before entering their respective branches, as a mark of respect for the departed souls.
Evening Demonstrations: After office hours on the same day, employees are instructed to organize demonstrations in all towns to express outrage and demand punitive action against those responsible for the horrific killings.
Federation leaders, in their message, appealed to members to unite in solidarity with the victims and show unwavering support for peace and justice. They stressed that it is crucial for citizens and institutions alike to stand firm against terrorism and ensure that those who disturb the peace of the nation are held accountable.
The Federation’s move has received strong support from various bank branches and trade unions, with plans already underway to coordinate the demonstrations and tributes on April 25. This unified stand is seen as a significant gesture of protest by one of the most disciplined sectors in the country, emphasizing that the voice of the common citizen will not be silenced in the face of terror.