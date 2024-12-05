Bank loans provided to beneficiaries through various welfare schemes should be grounded 100 percent by December 21

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has instructed bankers to hold a special district-level consultation meeting with bankers at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the state Chief Minister is likely to visit Wanaparthy district on December 21. As part of that, there will be a program to distribute cheques to beneficiaries who have applied for MSME, PM EGP, Stand Up India, Mudra, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, subsidy loans related to welfare departments, and PM Swanidhi related to the joint Mahabubnagar district. Therefore, he suggested that steps be taken to sanction loans to applicants who have not been sanctioned under the respective schemes since 2019 and to hand over the cheques to the Chief Minister.

District Rural Development Department Officer, Welfare Department Officers, and bankers were instructed to work in coordination and get all loans grounded.

A review was conducted on the targets set for each bank and the targets achieved. It was instructed to complete the targets one hundred percent.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Lead Bank Manager Kaushal Kishore, NABARD DDM Shanmukh Chari, CGTMSE Murthy, PD DRDA Uma Devi, bank managers and officials participated