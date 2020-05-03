Bank manager commits suicide in Hyderabad

A bank manager who had worked as a manager at Andhra Bank of King Koti branch has committed suicide here at Uppal south swaroopa nagar on Sunday morning.

Bala Sundaram was found hanging from the ceiling in his balcony by his neighbours who alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and examined his house. They recovered a suicide note written by Bala Sundaram stating that no one is responsible for his death.

"Sundaram put a rope through the hook in the ceiling and made a noose and hanged himself," the police said. They shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched.

The police are ascertaining if the bank manager had any family or property issues that forced him to commit suicide. The bank staff where he had worked are also being questioned.