Banks Holidays List of Telangana in March 2022; Banks to be closed for 8 days

All the banks will remain closed for only eight days in March 2022, i.e. the holiday list includes Mahashivratri, Holi, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays.

Every state will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

March 2022 Bank Holidays

§ March 01, 2022 – Tuesday, Mahashivratri

§ March 06, 2022 – Sunday

§ March 12, 2022 – Second Saturday

§ March 13, 2022 – Sunday

§ March 18, 2022 – Holi

§ March 20, 2022 – Sunday

§ March 26, 2022 – Fourth Saturday

§ March 27, 2022 – Sunday

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates March vary from one bank to another and there March also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.