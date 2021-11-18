Banned tobacco products of Rs 57 lakh seized in Hyderabad, one held

The East zone task force police on Thursday arrested a man who was allegedly selling banned tobacco products in the city. They seized the products worth Rs.57 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a warehouse at Osmangunj and found various brands of banned tobacco products. It is learned they stored the products to supply them to local retail shops.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the arrested person D Chinna Nagaraju, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was into the tobacco products business.He rented a warehouse at Osmangunj and was storing tobacco products illegally. He had procured the contraband from various sources in neighbouring states and planned to supply it to local traders before he was arrested.

Nagaraju was handed over to Afzal Gunj police further action.