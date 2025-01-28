Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Graces Sri Sadguru Tyagaraja Swami Aradhana Mahotsavam in Aija

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District BRS Party leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu participated as the chief guest in the 9th Sri Sadguru Tyagaraja Swami Aradhana Mahotsavam, organized by Nayi Brahmin Mangala Vaidya Kalaakaarulu (Nayi Brahmin Musical Artists), at Reddy Function Hall in Aija Municipality under Alampur constituency.

During the event, the Nayi Brahmin community members honored Basu Hanumanthu Naidu with garlands and a shawl as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu expressed his joy at the successful organization of the Aradhana Mahotsavam by the Nayi Brahmin Mangala Vaidya artists. He emphasized the importance of unity and encouraged everyone to come together to host more such cultural and spiritual events in the future.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent members of the Nayi Brahmin community, including Noor Pasha, Maddileti, Bhima Rayudu, Gangadhar, and others.