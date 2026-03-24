BC strength brought Cong to power in TG: Minister Srihari

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari said the Congress party’s return to power in Telangana was largely due to the strength of Backward Classes (BC) leadership. He stated that they would urge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to allocate substantial funds for BC welfare in the upcoming state budget. MLA Veerlapalli Shankar on Monday assumed charge as the State President of the OBC Cell of the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Vakiti Srihari and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with MLAs, MLCs, and senior party representatives. Speaking on the occasion, Srihari said the party is now focused on intensifying efforts to secure the rights of BCs, having long fought for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

He called on leaders to follow Rahul Gandhi’s path in ensuring justice through proportional representation. Srihari highlighted that the government had undertaken a caste survey and passed an Assembly resolution providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs, as promised during the elections. He noted that BC candidates secured victories in many constituencies and over 50,000 BC public representatives are currently serving across the state.

Emphasising inclusivity, the Minister said the Congress bears the responsibility of uplifting communities that historically lacked representation in legislative bodies. He asserted that the party is actively working to safeguard the rights of Other Backward Classes. Congratulating Shankar, Srihari expressed confidence that the OBC Cell would play a key role in strengthening the party and advancing welfare measures for backward classes in Telangana.

This leadership transition marks a strategic pivot towards grassroots empowerment and socio-economic equity for the state's largest demographic groups.