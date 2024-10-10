BC Welfare Leaders Thank CM Revanth Reddy for Initiating Social and Economic Survey

Hyderabad : Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government's decision to immediately begin the social, economic, and caste survey process in Telangana. The leaders appreciated the move, which they believe will greatly benefit the backward classes in the state.

The delegation, which met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at their Jubilee Hills residence, included BC Welfare Association President Jajula Srinivas Goud, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Srihari, retired IAS officer Chiranjeevi, and several other prominent BC Welfare leaders.