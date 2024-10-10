  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BC Welfare Leaders Thank CM Revanth Reddy for Initiating Social and Economic Survey

BC Welfare Leaders Thank CM Revanth Reddy for Initiating Social and Economic Survey
x
Highlights

Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government's decision to immediately begin the social, economic, and caste survey process in Telangana.

Hyderabad : Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government's decision to immediately begin the social, economic, and caste survey process in Telangana. The leaders appreciated the move, which they believe will greatly benefit the backward classes in the state.

The delegation, which met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at their Jubilee Hills residence, included BC Welfare Association President Jajula Srinivas Goud, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Srihari, retired IAS officer Chiranjeevi, and several other prominent BC Welfare leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick