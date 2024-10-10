Live
- What are they trying to hide? BJP questions AAP over claims on CM's ‘Sheesh Mahal’
- Manasi Parekh on National Award win: Moment of pride to represent Gujarati culture on national stage
- A Forgotten Pioneer: The Inspiring Journey of S I Padmavathi
- Nrithyopahara Captivates at Ramalayam Dussehra Dance Festival
- Celebrating India’s postal service
- Raising awareness for vision health
- Essential strategies for student well-being
- A guide to integrating AI for better hiring outcomes
- Dyson Launches Dyson WashG1™ in India; First Dedicated Wet Floor Cleaner
- AI Misinformation Threatens US Election Integrity: OpenAI Warns
Just In
BC Welfare Leaders Thank CM Revanth Reddy for Initiating Social and Economic Survey
Highlights
Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government's decision to immediately begin the social, economic, and caste survey process in Telangana.
Hyderabad : Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government's decision to immediately begin the social, economic, and caste survey process in Telangana. The leaders appreciated the move, which they believe will greatly benefit the backward classes in the state.
The delegation, which met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at their Jubilee Hills residence, included BC Welfare Association President Jajula Srinivas Goud, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Srihari, retired IAS officer Chiranjeevi, and several other prominent BC Welfare leaders.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS