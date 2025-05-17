Beauty queens have a whale of a time at eco-tourism park

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad witnessed a dazzling blend of glamour and green consciousness as 24 contestants from the Miss World Asia-Oceania group, along with reigning Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic, visited the Eco-Tourism Park, located near Pragathi Resorts. Spread across 250 acres, Experium is India’s most expansive and immersive nature based destination, a living canvas of art, innovation, and sustainability.

The international delegates arrived at Experium, where they were welcomed in traditional grandeur with dhol beats and adorned with Gajjelu. The contestants enthusiastically joined in the celebrations, dancing to the rhythmic beats. Later contestants boarded eco-friendly buggies for a curated tour across the park’s most iconic attractions.

At each location, the contestants paused for photo sessions, capturing the harmony of international beauty and India’s eco-tourism marvel. The delegates expressed awe and admiration for the park’s vision and execution.

Miss Canada, Emma Morrison, shared, “This place is incredible. My parents are planning to visit Hyderabad soon and I’ll make sure they don’t miss Experium!”

Miss United States, Athenna Crosby, remarked, “Protecting earth is our responsibility.

Experium shows that we can live in harmony with nature through thoughtful design.”

Miss Brazil, Jessica Pedroso, expressed, “This was a great experience—something our countries should consider adopting too.”

Miss Guyana, Zalika Samuels, added, “In today’s modern world, sustainability is key. Experium beautifully preserves nature while creating wonder.”

This visit not only spotlighted Experium’s global appeal but also strongly aligned with the Miss World Organisation’s “Beauty with a Purpose” mission showcasing how destinations can promote environmental awareness while celebrating culture, sustainability, and creativity.