Beware of Centre's designs on NRC, NPR: Owaisi

Nizamabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday cautioned that the Union government was planning to take up National Register of Citizens (NRC) after completing the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking at a public meeting in the town, which was attend by local TRS leaders, the MIM leader dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a public statement that the Centre would not conduct NRC after the completion of the National Population Register.

"NPR and NRC are two sides of the coins," he said and pointed out that the PM had recently made a statement that the Centre has not made any decision for NRC.

Practically, the Centre is making arrangements for taking up NPR first and then complete the NRC.

The MIM leader also warned that people who fail to furnish the details during the conduct of survey under the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be sent to detention centres in the country.

The Centre is already constructing detention centres to lodge people who failed in submitting documents. In Assam, a big detention centre was already under construction, he added.

Saying that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to take a positive decision with regard to the implementation of NPR and NRC in the state, Owaisi hoped that KCR and other non-BJP ruling states' Chief Minister will check the Centre's conspiracies to divide people on religious lines.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TRS leaders and Muslim religious scholars alleged that the Centre conspired to create communal tension in the country by diverting the attention of people from the economic slowdown which caused job retrenchment and the collapse of service and manufacturing sectors.

All the leaders in the meeting exhorted people to extend support to the anti-BJP forces which have been fighting to maintain communal harmony and strengthen the secularism in the country.