Bhadrachalam gears up for Sri Rama Navami with five lakh sacred packets

Bhadrachalam: Authorities at the revered Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple began extensive preparations ahead of the upcoming Sri Rama Navami celebrations, with large-scale packing of Mutyala Talambralu packets underway for distribution to devotees across the country.

Officials said that around five lakh packets of Mutyala Talambralu, the sacred pearl rice used during the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita, were being prepared this year to meet the growing demand among devotees.

The main celebrations of Sri Rama Navami were scheduled to take place on 27 March, followed by the Pattabhishekam (coronation ceremony) of Lord Rama on 28 March at the temple premises.

Temple authorities said the preparation of the sacred packets had already commenced inside the temple complex. To speed up the process, special packing machines were deployed, allowing large quantities of the talambralu to be packed efficiently.

At present, two machines were producing nearly 20,000 packets each day. Officials stated that their immediate goal was to prepare at least three lakh packets before the Sri Rama Navami celebrations, while the total target had been fixed at five lakh packets.

Mutyala Talambralu hold deep spiritual significance for devotees. During the divine wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, the sacred rice is ceremonially showered as a symbol of prosperity and blessings. Devotees believe that keeping the talambralu at home brings peace and good fortune, and many families also use it during religious rituals and auspicious occasions.

Because of this belief, thousands of devotees from different parts of India place orders every year to receive the sacred offering from the temple.

Temple records showed fluctuating demand over the past three years. In 2023, a total of 3,28,134 packets were distributed. Of these, 36,512 packets were sent through postal services, 2,36,000 through cargo delivery and 55,622 through temple publicity counters.

In 2024, the overall distribution declined to 1,60,898 packets, including 5,062 sent through post, 92,800 through cargo and 63,036 through temple counters.

Demand increased again in 2025, when 2,66,609 packets were distributed to devotees. These included 26,569 through postal services, 1,64,368 through cargo services and 75,752 through temple counters and the temple’s official website. To ensure that devotees across the country could easily receive the sacred talambralu, the temple administration introduced multiple booking options.

In coordination with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, an online booking facility was launched through the corporation’s logistics website. Devotees could book the packets by paying Rs 151, after which the sacred offering would be delivered directly to their homes.

The temple authorities also enabled booking through the temple’s official website. By paying Rs 60, devotees could receive the sacred talambralu along with a pearl used during the celestial wedding ceremony.

In addition, the postal department was working in coordination with temple authorities to deliver the packets to devotees in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, elaborate transport arrangements were being made to facilitate the large number of pilgrims expected to visit Bhadrachalam during the festival.

Officials said that a total of 406 buses would operate during the festival period. Of these, 234 buses would run from various locations in Telangana, while 172 buses would operate from different parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Special services were also planned on the Bhadrachalam–Khammam–Hyderabad route to manage the expected rush of devotees attending the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the historic temple town.