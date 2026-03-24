Bhadrachalam set for grand Sri Rama Navami celebrations

The Endowments Department has directed officials to make elaborate and coordinated arrangements for the upcoming Sri Rama Navami festivities in Bhadrachalam to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations.

Endowments Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, during a video conference held on Monday, instructed all departments to work in close coordination for the successful conduct of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam scheduled on March 27 and the Maha Pattabhishekam on March 28.

Senior officials, including Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, District Collector Ankit and Sub-Collector Mrunal Shrestha, participated in the meeting from the Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector’s office.

Ramaiyer stated that the state government was giving special focus to temple development and that the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for development works on March 27. She directed officials to complete all arrangements for the foundation plaque by March 25 and ensure robust security, traffic management and crowd control in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Officials were instructed to prepare a detailed schedule in consultation with temple priests to ensure rituals are conducted in accordance with tradition. The Chief Minister’s programme will include temple darshan, participation in the foundation ceremony and attendance at the Kalyana Mahotsavam at Mithila Stadium.

Given the expected presence of public representatives, VVIPs and VIPs, authorities were asked to ensure seamless arrangements, appoint liaison officers for dignitaries and make provisions for official engagements, including a press conference.

Highlighting past incidents, Ramaiyer directed police and officials to enforce strict security measures to prevent unauthorised access to the Kalyana mandapam during rituals. Departments were also asked to keep comprehensive data ready on temple lands and related issues.

District Collector Ankit stated that extensive arrangements were being made, including sanitation, drinking water, medical services, barricading, queue lines and separate entry and exit routes to manage crowds effectively.