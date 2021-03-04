X
Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Navami online ticket sale from tomorrow

Highlights

The online ticket sale to take part in the 'Seetharamula Kalyanam' and 'Pattabishekam' will be open from tomorrow (March 5)

The online ticket sale to take part in the 'Seetharamula Kalyanam' and 'Pattabishekam' will be open from tomorrow (March 5), said the temple executive officer Sivaji on Thursday. Devotees can visit www.bhadrachalamonline.com to book the tickets.

'Sri Rama Navami Kalyana Brahmotsavams' is scheduled to be held from April 13 to April 27 and as a part of it, 'Seetharamula Kalyanam' will be held on April 21 followed by 'Pattabishekam' on April 22. Around 20,000 tickets are made available for the devotees with a value of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,116, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Two people were allowed on Rs 5,000 ticket, said the temple executive officer. He also said that free darshan will be provided to around 15,000 devotees to witness the Kalyanam.

